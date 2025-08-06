BAI Stablecoin Price (BAI)
BAI Stablecoin (BAI) is currently trading at 0.984052 USD with a market cap of $ 506.08K USD. BAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAI price information.
During today, the price change of BAI Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.00501663817166.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BAI Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0090676455.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BAI Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0076123310.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BAI Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0127301516987923.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00501663817166
|-0.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0090676455
|-0.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0076123310
|-0.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0127301516987923
|-1.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of BAI Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.50%
-0.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AstridDAO is a decentralized money market and multi-collateral stablecoin protocol built on Astar Network and for the Polkadot ecosystem, which allows users to borrow $BAI, a stablecoin hard-pegged to USD, against risk assets at 0% interest and minimum collateral ratio. This means you can use the value in your risk assets including $ASTR, $BTC, $ETH, $DOT, etc. without having to sell them.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of BAI Stablecoin (BAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BAI to VND
₫25,895.32838
|1 BAI to AUD
A$1.51544008
|1 BAI to GBP
￡0.738039
|1 BAI to EUR
€0.84628472
|1 BAI to USD
$0.984052
|1 BAI to MYR
RM4.15269944
|1 BAI to TRY
₺40.03123536
|1 BAI to JPY
¥144.655644
|1 BAI to ARS
ARS$1,317.33073136
|1 BAI to RUB
₽78.72416
|1 BAI to INR
₹86.3997656
|1 BAI to IDR
Rp16,131.99741888
|1 BAI to KRW
₩1,368.63920264
|1 BAI to PHP
₱56.54362792
|1 BAI to EGP
￡E.47.6281168
|1 BAI to BRL
R$5.412286
|1 BAI to CAD
C$1.34815124
|1 BAI to BDT
৳120.0051414
|1 BAI to NGN
₦1,502.36202892
|1 BAI to UAH
₴41.0349684
|1 BAI to VES
Bs123.990552
|1 BAI to CLP
$950.594232
|1 BAI to PKR
Rs278.76225056
|1 BAI to KZT
₸529.34125184
|1 BAI to THB
฿31.85376324
|1 BAI to TWD
NT$29.50187896
|1 BAI to AED
د.إ3.61147084
|1 BAI to CHF
Fr0.7872416
|1 BAI to HKD
HK$7.71496768
|1 BAI to MAD
.د.م8.9548732
|1 BAI to MXN
$18.42145344
|1 BAI to PLN
zł3.63115188
|1 BAI to RON
лв4.31014776
|1 BAI to SEK
kr9.51578284
|1 BAI to BGN
лв1.65320736
|1 BAI to HUF
Ft338.38596124
|1 BAI to CZK
Kč20.911105
|1 BAI to KWD
د.ك0.30013586
|1 BAI to ILS
₪3.3949794