What is bAInance Labs (BAINANCE)

bAInance labs is the accelerator for the trenches, investing in strong communities (cults), "devs" and agents bAInance is a DAO launched through the DAOsfun platform, which aims to identify the best founders early, working on novel ideas and guide them throughout the journey along the way, whether it's tokenomics, GTM or mental health. bAInance aims to give exposure to holders to the best up and coming seed deals, through decentralized exposure, as well as highlight these up and coming founders through research, podcasts and other forms of support.

