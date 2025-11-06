BAIRAI (BAIR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.01% Price Change (1D) -0.53% Price Change (7D) +12.78% Price Change (7D) +12.78%

BAIRAI (BAIR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BAIR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BAIR's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BAIR has changed by -1.01% over the past hour, -0.53% over 24 hours, and +12.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BAIRAI (BAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.26K$ 41.26K $ 41.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.26K$ 41.26K $ 41.26K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BAIRAI is $ 41.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAIR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.26K.