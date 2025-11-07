BAIRAI (BAIR) Tokenomics

BAIRAI (BAIR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BAIRAI (BAIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:28:48 (UTC+8)
USD

BAIRAI (BAIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BAIRAI (BAIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 41.90K
$ 41.90K$ 41.90K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 41.90K
$ 41.90K$ 41.90K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000419
$ 0.000419$ 0.000419

BAIRAI (BAIR) Information

$BAIR is the Web3 AI token that turns PulseChain into an AI-native DeFi playground—live utility from day one with Prediction Agents, AI research, and agentic dashboards, enabling creators via InfoFi (Prompt-to-Earn). Users can spin up Prediction Agents, auto-generate AI Research Reports, and run Agentic Dashboards that execute workflows. Creators and analysts earn through InfoFi Prompt-to-Earn, so that value and attention stay in the ecosystem. BAIR’s Agentic AI + InfoFi deliver the practical Web3 utility the community actually wants.

Official Website:
https://bair.ai

BAIRAI (BAIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BAIRAI (BAIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BAIR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BAIR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BAIR's tokenomics, explore BAIR token's live price!

BAIR Price Prediction

Want to know where BAIR might be heading? Our BAIR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy