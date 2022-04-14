Baked (BAKED) Tokenomics
Baked (BAKED) Information
reBaked is building a set of governance, management, and operations tools for DAOs and Web 3.0 ecosystems to better distribute and manage their treasuries- focusing on value creation
Our projects across different niche markets helping networks to align incentives with contributors- safeguarding the long-term success and financial well-being of blockchain ecosystems. Tools are designed to offer collaboration mechanisms, growth mechanisms, and governance infrastructure to help projects achieve shared goals
Our protocols allows Web 3.0 Projects to get enhanced deliverables faster, build stronger community bonds, decentralize faster, and achieve better return of value to the stakeholders.
Our native token $BAKED is backed by ecosystem treasuries accumulated by incubated projects, which are actively managed by the RBKD DAO.
Baked (BAKED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baked (BAKED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Baked (BAKED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baked (BAKED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAKED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAKED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BAKED Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.