balajis (BALAJIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00636666 24H High $ 0.01206089 All Time High $ 0.01206089 Lowest Price $ 0.00636666 Price Change (1H) +18.24% Price Change (1D) +29.25% Price Change (7D) --

balajis (BALAJIS) real-time price is $0.01204876. Over the past 24 hours, BALAJIS traded between a low of $ 0.00636666 and a high of $ 0.01206089, showing active market volatility. BALAJIS's all-time high price is $ 0.01206089, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00636666.

In terms of short-term performance, BALAJIS has changed by +18.24% over the past hour, +29.25% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

balajis (BALAJIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.62M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of balajis is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BALAJIS is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.62M.