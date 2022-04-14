Discover key insights into Balance AI (BAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Balance AI (BAI) Information

Balance AI is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based machine-learning network. Machine learning models are used collaboratively and are rewarded in $BAI tokens according to the value they offer to the overall system.

We are actively working on a pure AI models marketplace using autonomous agents, an incentivised arena in which consumers and producers of the AI products can interact in a trustless, open and transparent context.

Balance Protocol nodes (servers and validators) allow effortless access to AI models such as:

Generative AI Financial models like hedging, yields optimisation Text2Img model Etc