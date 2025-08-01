What is Balanced (BALN)

BALN is a governance token, which you can lock for up to 4 years to hold voting power and boost your earning potential. Balanced offers Balance Tokens (BALN) as an incentive for borrowers and liquidity providers. Almost anything goes with Balanced’s extensive, on-chain governance. Vote to add collateral types, modify the fees, spend the DAO Fund, interact with third-party contracts, launch on additional blockchains, and more. You can even influence the incentives for each liquidity pool — and earn a kickback for it.

Balanced (BALN) Resource Official Website

Balanced (BALN) Tokenomics

