Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) Information

The 80/20 BAL/WETH Balancer pool token represents the vote locked escrow token (veBAL) for the Balancer platform.

Official Website:
https://app.balancer.fi

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 7.21M
$ 7.21M$ 7.21M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 41.37M
$ 41.37M$ 41.37M
All-Time High:
$ 21.99
$ 21.99$ 21.99
All-Time Low:
$ 2.67
$ 2.67$ 2.67
Current Price:
$ 5.74
$ 5.74$ 5.74

Understanding the tokenomics of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of B-80BAL-20WETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many B-80BAL-20WETH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand B-80BAL-20WETH's tokenomics, explore B-80BAL-20WETH token's live price!

