Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) Information The 80/20 BAL/WETH Balancer pool token represents the vote locked escrow token (veBAL) for the Balancer platform. Official Website: https://app.balancer.fi

Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 7.21M $ 7.21M $ 7.21M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.37M $ 41.37M $ 41.37M All-Time High: $ 21.99 $ 21.99 $ 21.99 All-Time Low: $ 2.67 $ 2.67 $ 2.67 Current Price: $ 5.74 $ 5.74 $ 5.74 Learn more about Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) price

Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Balancer 80 BAL 20 WETH (B-80BAL-20WETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of B-80BAL-20WETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many B-80BAL-20WETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand B-80BAL-20WETH's tokenomics, explore B-80BAL-20WETH token's live price!

