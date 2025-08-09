More About BALDOR

Baldor Logo

Baldor Price (BALDOR)

Unlisted

Baldor (BALDOR) Live Price Chart

$11.53
$11.53$11.53
+2.80%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Baldor (BALDOR) Today

Baldor (BALDOR) is currently trading at 11.53 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BALDOR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Baldor Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.89%
Baldor 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Baldor (BALDOR) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Baldor to USD was $ +0.323294.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baldor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baldor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baldor to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.323294+2.89%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Baldor (BALDOR) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Baldor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18

$ 11.57
$ 11.57$ 11.57

$ 11.87
$ 11.87$ 11.87

+0.22%

+2.89%

+0.36%

Baldor (BALDOR) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Baldor (BALDOR)

Baldor is a token designed to provide stability within the Nash Smart Finance ecosystem. With a fixed supply of 100,000 units and no further emissions, its main role is to reduce volatility and serve as a store of value. Baldor is integrated into multiple liquidity pools alongside other ecosystem assets, enabling yield farming strategies with stablecoin rewards. Through its limited structure and participation in pairs like NASF/BALDOR or BALDOR/USDT, it acts as a technical anchor to balance the market behavior of more volatile tokens.

Baldor (BALDOR) Resource

Baldor (BALDOR) Tokenomics

Disclaimer

BALDOR to Local Currencies

1 BALDOR to VND
303,411.95
1 BALDOR to AUD
A$17.6409
1 BALDOR to GBP
8.5322
1 BALDOR to EUR
9.8005
1 BALDOR to USD
$11.53
1 BALDOR to MYR
RM48.8872
1 BALDOR to TRY
468.9251
1 BALDOR to JPY
¥1,694.91
1 BALDOR to ARS
ARS$15,170.9434
1 BALDOR to RUB
922.2847
1 BALDOR to INR
1,011.4116
1 BALDOR to IDR
Rp185,967.7159
1 BALDOR to KRW
16,013.7864
1 BALDOR to PHP
654.3275
1 BALDOR to EGP
￡E.559.6662
1 BALDOR to BRL
R$62.6079
1 BALDOR to CAD
C$15.7961
1 BALDOR to BDT
1,399.742
1 BALDOR to NGN
17,656.9267
1 BALDOR to UAH
476.5349
1 BALDOR to VES
Bs1,475.84
1 BALDOR to CLP
$11,161.04
1 BALDOR to PKR
Rs3,268.9856
1 BALDOR to KZT
6,225.6235
1 BALDOR to THB
฿372.6496
1 BALDOR to TWD
NT$344.747
1 BALDOR to AED
د.إ42.3151
1 BALDOR to CHF
Fr9.224
1 BALDOR to HKD
HK$90.3952
1 BALDOR to MAD
.د.م104.2312
1 BALDOR to MXN
$214.2274
1 BALDOR to PLN
41.9692
1 BALDOR to RON
лв50.1555
1 BALDOR to SEK
kr110.3421
1 BALDOR to BGN
лв19.2551
1 BALDOR to HUF
Ft3,915.0115
1 BALDOR to CZK
241.8994
1 BALDOR to KWD
د.ك3.51665
1 BALDOR to ILS
39.5479