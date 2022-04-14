Baldor (BALDOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Baldor (BALDOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Baldor (BALDOR) Information Baldor is a token designed to provide stability within the Nash Smart Finance ecosystem. With a fixed supply of 100,000 units and no further emissions, its main role is to reduce volatility and serve as a store of value. Baldor is integrated into multiple liquidity pools alongside other ecosystem assets, enabling yield farming strategies with stablecoin rewards. Through its limited structure and participation in pairs like NASF/BALDOR or BALDOR/USDT, it acts as a technical anchor to balance the market behavior of more volatile tokens. Official Website: https://nashsmartfinance.io/baldor/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nashsmartfinance.io/

Baldor (BALDOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baldor (BALDOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0,00 $ 0,00 $ 0,00 Total Supply: $ 100,00K $ 100,00K $ 100,00K Circulating Supply: $ 0,00 $ 0,00 $ 0,00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1,15M $ 1,15M $ 1,15M All-Time High: $ 11,87 $ 11,87 $ 11,87 All-Time Low: $ 9,84 $ 9,84 $ 9,84 Current Price: $ 11,5 $ 11,5 $ 11,5

Baldor (BALDOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baldor (BALDOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BALDOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BALDOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

