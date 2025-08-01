Balsa MM Fund Price (BMMF)
Balsa MM Fund (BMMF) is currently trading at 0.070475 USD with a market cap of $ 3.99M USD. BMMF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Balsa MM Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Balsa MM Fund to USD was $ -0.0002325181.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Balsa MM Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Balsa MM Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002325181
|-0.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Balsa MM Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BMMF (Balsa Market Making Fund) is a tokenized market-making fund designed to provide investors with delta-neutral trading exposure through algorithmic strategies. Focused on arbitrage opportunities in the Turkish crypto market—particularly USDT/TRY FX spread arbitrage—BMMF leverages advanced trading models to ensure 24/7 liquidity and consistent returns with minimized risk. The fund capitalizes on inefficiencies between USD stablecoins (such as USDT) and USD/TRY FX rates, offering institutional-grade investment access with full transparency and security.
