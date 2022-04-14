Balsa MM Fund (BMMF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Balsa MM Fund (BMMF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BMMF (Balsa Market Making Fund) is a tokenized market-making fund designed to provide investors with delta-neutral trading exposure through algorithmic strategies. Focused on arbitrage opportunities in the Turkish crypto market—particularly USDT/TRY FX spread arbitrage—BMMF leverages advanced trading models to ensure 24/7 liquidity and consistent returns with minimized risk. The fund capitalizes on inefficiencies between USD stablecoins (such as USDT) and USD/TRY FX rates, offering institutional-grade investment access with full transparency and security. Official Website: https://www.balsafinance.com/bmmf

Market Cap: $ 3.99M
Total Supply: $ 56.69M
Circulating Supply: $ 56.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.99M
All-Time High: $ 0.070848
All-Time Low: $ 0.070272
Current Price: $ 0.070475

Understanding the tokenomics of Balsa MM Fund (BMMF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BMMF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BMMF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

