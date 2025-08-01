What is BAM by Scotty (BAM)

$BAM is a CTO reclaimed by the community + artist Scotty Russell after the original token launched with stolen art. Instead of letting it die, Scotty and the community rallied, aligning it with his mission to empower artists on Solana. As Head of Artist Development through BONK Art Masters, he backs $BAM as an independent tribute supporting the creators of Solana. $BAM is described as the "artistic translation of the Bonk spirit," building on the success of Bonk ($BONK), one of the largest and most iconic Solana meme coins.

BAM by Scotty (BAM) Resource Official Website

BAM by Scotty (BAM) Tokenomics

