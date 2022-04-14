BAM by Scotty (BAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BAM by Scotty (BAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BAM by Scotty (BAM) Information $BAM is a CTO reclaimed by the community + artist Scotty Russell after the original token launched with stolen art. Instead of letting it die, Scotty and the community rallied, aligning it with his mission to empower artists on Solana. As Head of Artist Development through BONK Art Masters, he backs $BAM as an independent tribute supporting the creators of Solana. $BAM is described as the "artistic translation of the Bonk spirit," building on the success of Bonk ($BONK), one of the largest and most iconic Solana meme coins. Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1916212839989318132

BAM by Scotty (BAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BAM by Scotty (BAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 150.01K Total Supply: $ 999.14M Circulating Supply: $ 999.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 150.01K All-Time High: $ 0.00180516 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015007

BAM by Scotty (BAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BAM by Scotty (BAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BAM Price Prediction Want to know where BAM might be heading? Our BAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

