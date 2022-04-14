Bambi (BAM) Tokenomics
Bambi (BAM) Information
Bambi is About Community $BAM is a decentralized token with a community movement that people can get excited about and share the love! We have the support from various online communities that will help make Bambi grow and shine into the future. It’s the strength of this incredible community that will help rocket Bambi forward.
Transparent Allocation $BAM is purchased via Uniswap (from ETH to $BAM or USDT to $BAM) — every time the trades are done, the liquidity pool charges small fees that accumulate into the wallet where keys are burnt — which means there will always be funds locked into the Bambi wallet providing liquidity. In other words, all trading fees create auto-compounding liquidity for Bambi.
The mission with Bambi is for it to grow, survive and develop organically. Everyone has an equal chance to own and help make it grow.
Bambi (BAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bambi (BAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bambi (BAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bambi (BAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.