What is the project about? Bamboo DeFi is a decentralized ecosystem that encompasses financial services and a Play-And-Earn game using Blockchain technology. Thanks to its token, $BAMBOO, users can exchange it with other tokens, invest or use it in its future game, Hashapon.
What makes your project unique? We are a project that takes into consideration its community: totally transparent, different and with a philosophy that transmits peace and tranquility. This is not only reflected in the decisions we make (with the help of the community), but also in our graphic style and communication decisions.
History of your project. It all started in 2019, when the first tests with the token, the exchange and the community began. It was in 2020 when the first DAO was launched to launch the project on Ethereum and later launch it on other networks such as Polygon or BNB.
What’s next for your project? We are launching a Play-And-Earn game called Hashapon to improve the stability of the $BAMBOO token. This will help reduce its working capital, plus it is building a new strategy with deflationary policies and give the value the token deserves.
What can your token be used for? You can use $BAMBOO to exchange, invest or even to play our game Hashapon, among other utilities you can check in our Whitepaper.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bamboo DeFi (BAMBOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAMBOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAMBOO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
