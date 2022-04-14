Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO) Information This is a meme coin on BASE. It was started by a very experienced team, with the meme character being a panda, who wants to have fun with his community. Official Website: https://www.bamboo.meme/

Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.91M $ 4.91M $ 4.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.91M $ 4.91M $ 4.91M All-Time High: $ 0.04278792 $ 0.04278792 $ 0.04278792 All-Time Low: $ 0.00345168 $ 0.00345168 $ 0.00345168 Current Price: $ 0.0049055 $ 0.0049055 $ 0.0049055

Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bamboo on Base (BAMBOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAMBOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAMBOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

