What is Banana (N)

In the ever-surprising world of crypto, Justin Sun, founder of Tron, made headlines after purchasing a taped banana art piece, sparking a viral frenzy. Sun then took to Twitter, cryptically linking his purchase to Tron with the phrase: "N for Banana." This playful moment gave rise to Banana Coin, a memecoin with the ticker $N, built on the Tron blockchain. Combining humor, art, and blockchain innovation, $N embodies the essence of crypto culture: unpredictable, engaging, and driven by community enthusiasm. Whether it’s a clever nod to the meme economy or a new trendsetter, $N is already making waves in the Tron ecosystem, proving that even a banana can fuel the next big crypto phenomenon.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Banana (N) Resource Official Website

Banana (N) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Banana (N) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about N token's extensive tokenomics now!