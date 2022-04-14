Banana (N) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Banana (N), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Banana (N) Information

In the ever-surprising world of crypto, Justin Sun, founder of Tron, made headlines after purchasing a taped banana art piece, sparking a viral frenzy. Sun then took to Twitter, cryptically linking his purchase to Tron with the phrase: "N for Banana." This playful moment gave rise to Banana Coin, a memecoin with the ticker $N, built on the Tron blockchain. Combining humor, art, and blockchain innovation, $N embodies the essence of crypto culture: unpredictable, engaging, and driven by community enthusiasm. Whether it’s a clever nod to the meme economy or a new trendsetter, $N is already making waves in the Tron ecosystem, proving that even a banana can fuel the next big crypto phenomenon.

Official Website:
https://nforbanana.com/

Banana (N) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Banana (N), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 51.17K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 51.17K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00227405
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Banana (N) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Banana (N) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of N tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many N tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand N's tokenomics, explore N token's live price!

N Price Prediction

Want to know where N might be heading? Our N price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.