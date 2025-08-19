What is Bancor Governance (VBNT)

vBNT is the governance token of Bancor. It is generated by users who stake BNT in any whitelisted pool and represents their % ownership of the pool. This makes vBNT similar to an LP token, except you can also use it to vote in Bancor governance. With the release of Vortex, you’ll also be able to use vBNT to borrow against your staked liquidity by swapping your vBNT for any token in the network.

