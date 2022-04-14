BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Information COIN related to ORiFICE Ai: Our mission is to holistically address the fundamental aspects of men’s well-being by providing innovative solutions that cater to their primal energies, deep-seated desires for unconditional acceptance, and sexual fulfillment. We are committed to delivering products and experiences that not only meet physical needs but also foster a genuine sense of connection and emotional enrichment. Official Website: https://www.orifice.store/ Buy BANGCHAIN Now!

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 389.32K $ 389.32K $ 389.32K Total Supply: $ 999.83M $ 999.83M $ 999.83M Circulating Supply: $ 999.83M $ 999.83M $ 999.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 389.32K $ 389.32K $ 389.32K All-Time High: $ 0.00453387 $ 0.00453387 $ 0.00453387 All-Time Low: $ 0.00018582 $ 0.00018582 $ 0.00018582 Current Price: $ 0.00038666 $ 0.00038666 $ 0.00038666 Learn more about BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) price

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BANGCHAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BANGCHAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BANGCHAIN's tokenomics, explore BANGCHAIN token's live price!

BANGCHAIN Price Prediction Want to know where BANGCHAIN might be heading? Our BANGCHAIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BANGCHAIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!