What is Bankercoin ($BANK)

What is the project about? $BANK is combining meme coin excitement into a token that will funnel into a Dao project and future gamification project. What makes your project unique? $BANK is trying to take memecoins to the next generation. History of your project. A group of Cardano NFT enthusiasts came together to create $BANK as a way to build a community to enjoy future developments, and to attempt to bring the Cardano community together. What’s next for your project? $BANK is planning holder rewards and NFT "Parking passes" which provide passive income utility, a DAO project launch in September, game NFT drop in Q4, and game tentative launch early 2024. What can your token be used for? $BANK Token can be used to access holder pass, future NFT Mints, future gamification, and potential whitelist opportunities.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bankercoin ($BANK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Bankercoin ($BANK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bankercoin ($BANK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $BANK token's extensive tokenomics now!