What is the project about? $BANK is combining meme coin excitement into a token that will funnel into a Dao project and future gamification project. What makes your project unique? $BANK is trying to take memecoins to the next generation.

History of your project. A group of Cardano NFT enthusiasts came together to create $BANK as a way to build a community to enjoy future developments, and to attempt to bring the Cardano community together.

What’s next for your project? $BANK is planning holder rewards and NFT "Parking passes" which provide passive income utility, a DAO project launch in September, game NFT drop in Q4, and game tentative launch early 2024. What can your token be used for? $BANK Token can be used to access holder pass, future NFT Mints, future gamification, and potential whitelist opportunities.