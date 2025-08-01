Bankless BED Index Price (BED)
Bankless BED Index (BED) is currently trading at 162.45 USD with a market cap of $ 857.59K USD. BED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BED to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Bankless BED Index to USD was $ -7.5829723745317.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bankless BED Index to USD was $ +28.9296970650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bankless BED Index to USD was $ +32.7765293100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bankless BED Index to USD was $ +43.85772289636162.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -7.5829723745317
|-4.45%
|30 Days
|$ +28.9296970650
|+17.81%
|60 Days
|$ +32.7765293100
|+20.18%
|90 Days
|$ +43.85772289636162
|+36.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bankless BED Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
-4.45%
-0.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Bankless BED Index (BED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BED token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 BED to VND
₫4,274,871.75
|1 BED to AUD
A$251.7975
|1 BED to GBP
￡121.8375
|1 BED to EUR
€141.3315
|1 BED to USD
$162.45
|1 BED to MYR
RM693.6615
|1 BED to TRY
₺6,603.5925
|1 BED to JPY
¥24,367.5
|1 BED to ARS
ARS$222,839.163
|1 BED to RUB
₽13,174.695
|1 BED to INR
₹14,188.383
|1 BED to IDR
Rp2,663,114.328
|1 BED to KRW
₩227,520.972
|1 BED to PHP
₱9,454.59
|1 BED to EGP
￡E.7,888.572
|1 BED to BRL
R$908.0955
|1 BED to CAD
C$224.181
|1 BED to BDT
৳19,848.141
|1 BED to NGN
₦248,774.3055
|1 BED to UAH
₴6,772.5405
|1 BED to VES
Bs19,981.35
|1 BED to CLP
$158,063.85
|1 BED to PKR
Rs46,057.824
|1 BED to KZT
₸88,335.4365
|1 BED to THB
฿5,325.111
|1 BED to TWD
NT$4,863.753
|1 BED to AED
د.إ596.1915
|1 BED to CHF
Fr131.5845
|1 BED to HKD
HK$1,275.2325
|1 BED to MAD
.د.م1,481.544
|1 BED to MXN
$3,063.807
|1 BED to PLN
zł607.563
|1 BED to RON
лв721.278
|1 BED to SEK
kr1,588.761
|1 BED to BGN
лв277.7895
|1 BED to HUF
Ft56,839.6305
|1 BED to CZK
Kč3,492.675
|1 BED to KWD
د.ك49.7097
|1 BED to ILS
₪550.7055