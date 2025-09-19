What is Banmao (BANMAO)

Banmao is a community-driven token built on XLayer, OKX’s Layer 2 blockchain. The project aims to bring together Web3 users through a transparent and inclusive ecosystem, powered by fast and low-cost transactions on XLayer. Banmao focuses on building strong social engagement while exploring utility across DeFi, community governance, and NFT integrations. By leveraging the scalability of XLayer, the project provides its holders with real utility and opportunities to participate in the growth of a decentralized community economy. The long-term vision of Banmao is to create a vibrant, sustainable ecosystem where value and decision-making are shared fairly among its members.

Banmao Price Prediction (USD)

BANMAO to Local Currencies

Banmao (BANMAO) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Banmao (BANMAO) How much is Banmao (BANMAO) worth today? The live BANMAO price in USD is 0.00008097 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BANMAO to USD price? $ 0.00008097 . Check out The current price of BANMAO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Banmao? The market cap for BANMAO is $ 81.34K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BANMAO? The circulating supply of BANMAO is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BANMAO? BANMAO achieved an ATH price of 0.00012101 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BANMAO? BANMAO saw an ATL price of 0.00006756 USD . What is the trading volume of BANMAO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BANMAO is -- USD . Will BANMAO go higher this year? BANMAO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BANMAO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

