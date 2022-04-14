Banus Finance (BANUS) Information

What is the project about? Decentralized perpetual futures What makes your project unique? It is the only token with an eternal buyback and burning wall imposed by fees generated on the platform.

History of your project. The Token Sale was successful and ended in a few days with the Hardcap target reached in a few days.

What’s next for your project? Launch the platform with all its features.

What can your token be used for? Stake, passive income, buyback and burn The use of a decentralized exchange (DEX) is a significant step towards the true democratization of finance. In addition to allowing direct and uncomplicated transactions between users without intermediaries, one of the main benefits of a DEX is the wide availability of educational resources and academic information for users.

DEXs operate on the blockchain, all transactions are transparent and verifiable. This provides a high level of security and confidence in transactions.