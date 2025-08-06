BaoBao Price (BAOBAO)
BaoBao (BAOBAO) is currently trading at 0.00180067 USD with a market cap of $ 1.77M USD. BAOBAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BAOBAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAOBAO price information.
During today, the price change of BaoBao to USD was $ -0.000162781431420338.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BaoBao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BaoBao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BaoBao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000162781431420338
|-8.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BaoBao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.45%
-8.29%
+40.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Here is the story of how $BaoBao The little brother and best friend of $BONK was born on @bonk_fun The original dev of $BaoBao abandoned the project and rugged it very early on The coin had no recognition until @bonk_inu posted on Instagram about “BaoBao” the little brother and best friend of BONK The @bonk_fun trenches then reacted to this post and PvPd on a couple baobao coins I’m the one that the market chose in the end! Some of BaoBao good frens decided to pay dex for the community and @and_feroiz my beautiful friend and artist stepped in to showcase me in the most beautiful ways! Then the story of $BaoBao was born! No bundles, no insiders, no cabals or groupchats that scooped supply early Just pure community and a legendary artist who stepped up for BaoBao!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BAOBAO to VND
₫47.38463105
|1 BAOBAO to AUD
A$0.0027730318
|1 BAOBAO to GBP
￡0.0013505025
|1 BAOBAO to EUR
€0.0015485762
|1 BAOBAO to USD
$0.00180067
