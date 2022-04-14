BaoBao (BAOBAO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BaoBao (BAOBAO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BaoBao (BAOBAO) Information

Here is the story of how $BaoBao

The little brother and best friend of $BONK was born on @bonk_fun

The original dev of $BaoBao abandoned the project and rugged it very early on

The coin had no recognition until @bonk_inu posted on Instagram about

“BaoBao” the little brother and best friend of BONK

The @bonk_fun trenches then reacted to this post and PvPd on a couple baobao coins

I’m the one that the market chose in the end!

Some of BaoBao good frens decided to pay dex for the community and @and_feroiz my beautiful friend and artist stepped in to showcase me in the most beautiful ways!

Then the story of $BaoBao was born!

No bundles, no insiders, no cabals or groupchats that scooped supply early

Just pure community and a legendary artist who stepped up for BaoBao!

Official Website:
https://baobaobonk.com/

BaoBao (BAOBAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BaoBao (BAOBAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.55M
Total Supply:
$ 999.38M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.38M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.55M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00296284
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00257244
BaoBao (BAOBAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BaoBao (BAOBAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BAOBAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BAOBAO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BAOBAO's tokenomics, explore BAOBAO token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.