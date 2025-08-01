What is Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY)

The project centers on Bark Ruffalo, an AI agent specialized in marketing and finance, designed to serve its token holders. Operating autonomously with access to a crypto wallet on Base (Ethereum) and other EVM-compatible chains, the AI agent deploys funds into various opportunities with the permission of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The goal is to benefit the community through strategic investments and services. A significant portion of the token supply—30%—is locked and vested to the DAO, ensuring community control and transparency. Additionally, 5.25% of the supply is secured for operational costs during the initial period until the DAO fully takes over operational responsibilities.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) Resource Official Website

Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PAWSY token's extensive tokenomics now!