Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) Information The project centers on Bark Ruffalo, an AI agent specialized in marketing and finance, designed to serve its token holders. Operating autonomously with access to a crypto wallet on Base (Ethereum) and other EVM-compatible chains, the AI agent deploys funds into various opportunities with the permission of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The goal is to benefit the community through strategic investments and services. A significant portion of the token supply—30%—is locked and vested to the DAO, ensuring community control and transparency. Additionally, 5.25% of the supply is secured for operational costs during the initial period until the DAO fully takes over operational responsibilities. Official Website: http://trulyadog.com Buy PAWSY Now!

Market Cap: $ 50.40K $ 50.40K $ 50.40K Total Supply: $ 997.79M $ 997.79M $ 997.79M Circulating Supply: $ 997.79M $ 997.79M $ 997.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.40K $ 50.40K $ 50.40K All-Time High: $ 0.00314896 $ 0.00314896 $ 0.00314896 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bark Ruffalo by Virtuals (PAWSY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAWSY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAWSY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAWSY's tokenomics, explore PAWSY token's live price!

