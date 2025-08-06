BarkCoin Price (BARK)
BarkCoin (BARK) is currently trading at 0.00001704 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BARK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BARK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BARK price information.
During today, the price change of BarkCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BarkCoin to USD was $ +0.0000010200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BarkCoin to USD was $ +0.0000019892.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BarkCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000010200
|+5.99%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000019892
|+11.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BarkCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.06%
-9.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bark is crypto token that donates to animals in need via animal shelters and group donations! Every week we take a poll for our community on an animal shelter in need that we will then donate to!
Understanding the tokenomics of BarkCoin (BARK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BARK token's extensive tokenomics now!
