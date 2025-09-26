The live Base Carbon Tonne price today is 0.213398 USD. Track real-time BCT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BCT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Base Carbon Tonne price today is 0.213398 USD. Track real-time BCT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BCT price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.214849
+6.20%1D
Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Live Price Chart
Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.201999
24H Low
$ 0.217251
24H High

$ 0.201999
$ 0.217251
$ 8.6
$ 0.145607
-0.70%

+5.52%

+24.59%

+24.59%

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) real-time price is $0.213398. Over the past 24 hours, BCT traded between a low of $ 0.201999 and a high of $ 0.217251, showing active market volatility. BCT's all-time high price is $ 8.6, while its all-time low price is $ 0.145607.

In terms of short-term performance, BCT has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, +5.52% over 24 hours, and +24.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Market Information

$ 4.50M
--
----

$ 4.50M
21.11M
21,106,186.28652228
The current Market Cap of Base Carbon Tonne is $ 4.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCT is 21.11M, with a total supply of 21106186.28652228. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.50M.

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Base Carbon Tonne to USD was $ +0.01116008.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Carbon Tonne to USD was $ -0.0008579239.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Carbon Tonne to USD was $ +0.0726347467.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Carbon Tonne to USD was $ +0.05339832455136706.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01116008+5.52%
30 Days$ -0.0008579239-0.40%
60 Days$ +0.0726347467+34.04%
90 Days$ +0.05339832455136706+33.37%

What is Base Carbon Tonne (BCT)

Base Carbon Tonnes (BCT) is a reference token representing one tonne of carbon from the Verra Verified Carbon Unit (VCU) registry from 2008 or later, bridged by the Toucan Protocol. Verra is the dominant voluntary carbon credit issuer and each VCU minted in their registry represents a real emissions saving from a project, that has been measured and audited by independent third parties. The Toucan Bridge is the first to allow any user to bridge their VCUs into crypto, and because it is a fungible ERC 20 token it can directly be integrated into any DeFi application. BCT is a foundational building block to enable an open regenerative finance ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Base Carbon Tonne (BCT)

How much is Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) worth today?
The live BCT price in USD is 0.213398 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BCT to USD price?
The current price of BCT to USD is $ 0.213398. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Base Carbon Tonne?
The market cap for BCT is $ 4.50M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BCT?
The circulating supply of BCT is 21.11M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BCT?
BCT achieved an ATH price of 8.6 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BCT?
BCT saw an ATL price of 0.145607 USD.
What is the trading volume of BCT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BCT is -- USD.
Will BCT go higher this year?
BCT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BCT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again
09-22 16:24:00Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion

