Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.201999 24H High $ 0.217251 All Time High $ 8.6 Lowest Price $ 0.145607 Price Change (1H) -0.70% Price Change (1D) +5.52% Price Change (7D) +24.59%

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) real-time price is $0.213398. Over the past 24 hours, BCT traded between a low of $ 0.201999 and a high of $ 0.217251, showing active market volatility. BCT's all-time high price is $ 8.6, while its all-time low price is $ 0.145607.

In terms of short-term performance, BCT has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, +5.52% over 24 hours, and +24.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.50M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.50M Circulation Supply 21.11M Total Supply 21,106,186.28652228

The current Market Cap of Base Carbon Tonne is $ 4.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCT is 21.11M, with a total supply of 21106186.28652228. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.50M.