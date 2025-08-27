More About BINDEX

Base Index Logo

Base Index Price (BINDEX)

Unlisted

1 BINDEX to USD Live Price:

$0.00053214
+3.70%1D
mexc
USD
Base Index (BINDEX) Live Price Chart
Base Index (BINDEX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
+0.26%

+3.72%

--

--

Base Index (BINDEX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BINDEX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BINDEX's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BINDEX has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, +3.72% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Index (BINDEX) Market Information

$ 531.30K
--
$ 531.30K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Base Index is $ 531.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BINDEX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 531.30K.

Base Index (BINDEX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Base Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Index to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.72%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Base Index (BINDEX)

$BINDEX is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance on the Base network — an actively managed, community-owned fund designed to give holders direct exposure to high-conviction plays, early launches, and Base-native opportunities without the need for constant research or trading. The philosophy is simple: you hold the token, the fund works for you. All profits, growth, and rewards are shared with the community of holders, with the ultimate goal of paying out 100% of the fund’s value multiple times over the life of the project.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Base Index (BINDEX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Base Index Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Base Index (BINDEX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Base Index (BINDEX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Base Index.

Check the Base Index price prediction now!

BINDEX to Local Currencies

Base Index (BINDEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Base Index (BINDEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BINDEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Base Index (BINDEX)

How much is Base Index (BINDEX) worth today?
The live BINDEX price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BINDEX to USD price?
The current price of BINDEX to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Base Index?
The market cap for BINDEX is $ 531.30K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BINDEX?
The circulating supply of BINDEX is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BINDEX?
BINDEX achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BINDEX?
BINDEX saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of BINDEX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BINDEX is -- USD.
Will BINDEX go higher this year?
BINDEX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BINDEX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.