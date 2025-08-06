Base Memeindexer DTF Price (BDTF)
Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) is currently trading at 1.11 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BDTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BDTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDTF price information.
During today, the price change of Base Memeindexer DTF to USD was $ +0.00977757.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Memeindexer DTF to USD was $ +0.1750414500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Memeindexer DTF to USD was $ +0.2163271230.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Memeindexer DTF to USD was $ +0.2250739330583075.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00977757
|+0.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1750414500
|+15.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2163271230
|+19.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2250739330583075
|+25.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Base Memeindexer DTF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.78%
+0.89%
-11.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A curated basket of MemeIndexer’s favorite meme coin communities with liquidity on Base. The strongest memecoin communities, all in one decentralized token folio, rebalanced for performance and expanding as top meme coins bridge liquidity. Memecoin communities can collaborate with MemeIndexer to increase their exposure if they meet the listing requirements. Apes are strong together. The minimum requirement to be listed in $BDTF is to have $50k liquidity on Base.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BDTF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BDTF to VND
₫29,209.65
|1 BDTF to AUD
A$1.6983
|1 BDTF to GBP
￡0.8325
|1 BDTF to EUR
€0.9546
|1 BDTF to USD
$1.11
|1 BDTF to MYR
RM4.6842
|1 BDTF to TRY
₺45.1326
|1 BDTF to JPY
¥163.17
|1 BDTF to ARS
ARS$1,481.9721
|1 BDTF to RUB
₽89.022
|1 BDTF to INR
₹97.347
|1 BDTF to IDR
Rp18,196.7184
|1 BDTF to KRW
₩1,539.5256
|1 BDTF to PHP
₱63.6141
|1 BDTF to EGP
￡E.53.835
|1 BDTF to BRL
R$6.0717
|1 BDTF to CAD
C$1.5207
|1 BDTF to BDT
৳135.0759
|1 BDTF to NGN
₦1,697.2455
|1 BDTF to UAH
₴46.176
|1 BDTF to VES
Bs139.86
|1 BDTF to CLP
$1,076.7
|1 BDTF to PKR
Rs315.1512
|1 BDTF to KZT
₸596.4474
|1 BDTF to THB
฿35.9307
|1 BDTF to TWD
NT$33.2001
|1 BDTF to AED
د.إ4.0737
|1 BDTF to CHF
Fr0.888
|1 BDTF to HKD
HK$8.7024
|1 BDTF to MAD
.د.م10.0677
|1 BDTF to MXN
$20.6682
|1 BDTF to PLN
zł4.0737
|1 BDTF to RON
лв4.8396
|1 BDTF to SEK
kr10.6893
|1 BDTF to BGN
лв1.8648
|1 BDTF to HUF
Ft379.8753
|1 BDTF to CZK
Kč23.4543
|1 BDTF to KWD
د.ك0.33855
|1 BDTF to ILS
₪3.8073