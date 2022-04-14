Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) Tokenomics
Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) Information
A curated basket of MemeIndexer’s favorite meme coin communities with liquidity on Base. The strongest memecoin communities, all in one decentralized token folio, rebalanced for performance and expanding as top meme coins bridge liquidity.
Memecoin communities can collaborate with MemeIndexer to increase their exposure if they meet the listing requirements.
Apes are strong together. The minimum requirement to be listed in $BDTF is to have $50k liquidity on Base.
Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BDTF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BDTF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BDTF's tokenomics, explore BDTF token's live price!
BDTF Price Prediction
Want to know where BDTF might be heading? Our BDTF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.