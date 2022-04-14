Discover key insights into Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Base Memeindexer DTF (BDTF) Information

A curated basket of MemeIndexer’s favorite meme coin communities with liquidity on Base. The strongest memecoin communities, all in one decentralized token folio, rebalanced for performance and expanding as top meme coins bridge liquidity.

Memecoin communities can collaborate with MemeIndexer to increase their exposure if they meet the listing requirements.

Apes are strong together. The minimum requirement to be listed in $BDTF is to have $50k liquidity on Base.