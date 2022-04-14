Base Pro Shops (BPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Base Pro Shops (BPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Base Pro Shops (BPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Base Pro Shops (BPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 498.02K $ 498.02K $ 498.02K All-Time High: $ 0.00609513 $ 0.00609513 $ 0.00609513 All-Time Low: $ 0.00006319 $ 0.00006319 $ 0.00006319 Current Price: $ 0.00049831 $ 0.00049831 $ 0.00049831

Base Pro Shops (BPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Base Pro Shops (BPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

