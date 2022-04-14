Base Velocimeter (BVM) Tokenomics
What is the project about? ve33 Dex on Base
What makes your project unique? Options tokens as liquidity mining incentives & as a service for partner protocols to use for airdrops, fair launches, voting and liquidity mining incentives. veNFT grants for partner protocols and weekly bribe rebate system=
History of your project. We are now live on Canto Fantom Mantle Pulse and Base and the codebase is up to v3.
What’s next for your project? Continue to launch on layer 2 chains. Flashloans for options exercising. Further develop out our bribe rebates system.
What can your token be used for?
Users may lock BVM to veBVM and vote to earn voting incentives (bribes) and trading fees.
Base Velocimeter (BVM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Base Velocimeter (BVM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BVM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BVM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.