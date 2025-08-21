What is Baseape (BAPE)

What is the project about? The Baseape project aims to introduce individuals to the Base ecosystem through its fun and friendly mascot, Baseape! The project is community owned and managed, with strict limits on individual holdings to promote decentralization and widespread adoption. What makes your project unique? By leveraging the power of memes and community-driven content creation, Baseape aims to increase awareness and understanding of the Baseape universe, serving as a guide and companion to all Baseapeauts along the way! History of your project. We have completed the DApp's staking feature and will release it in the next few days. After 18 hours of launching, we've got over 450 holders with 4,000 transactions and a trading volume of $986,000. The ownership of the contract has been renounced and the Liquidity Pool tokens have been locked.

Baseape (BAPE) Resource Official Website

Baseape Price Prediction (USD)

BAPE to Local Currencies

Baseape (BAPE) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baseape (BAPE) How much is Baseape (BAPE) worth today? The live BAPE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BAPE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of BAPE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Baseape? The market cap for BAPE is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BAPE? The circulating supply of BAPE is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BAPE? BAPE achieved an ATH price of 0.0028866 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BAPE? BAPE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of BAPE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BAPE is -- USD . Will BAPE go higher this year? BAPE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BAPE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Baseape (BAPE) Important Industry Updates