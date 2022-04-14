Based Baby (BBB) Tokenomics
Based Baby (BBB) Information
Basedbaby (BBB) emerges as a zero-tax, community-driven meme token within the Base ecosystem, where the laws of logic are twisted into memes to amuse its community. BBB came into being through the efforts of a developer team that injected 100% BBB tokens alongside 0.5 Base ETH into the pool. The team enhanced the project by burning the liquidity supply Despite its origins, BBB has garnered the enthusiastic support of a diverse community comprising investors, developers, and creators, all of whom have dedicated their time and resources to foster the growth of the project and its community. From its inception, BBB has decentralization and fairness, by renouncing contract ownership and disallowing any team tokens or allocations. As BBB matures, its token will serve as a governance tool within the ecosystem, through staking, DAO governance, and NFT purchases.
Based Baby (BBB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Baby (BBB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Based Baby (BBB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Based Baby (BBB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BBB's tokenomics, explore BBB token's live price!
BBB Price Prediction
Want to know where BBB might be heading? Our BBB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.