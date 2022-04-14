Based Baby (BBB) Information

Basedbaby (BBB) emerges as a zero-tax, community-driven meme token within the Base ecosystem, where the laws of logic are twisted into memes to amuse its community. BBB came into being through the efforts of a developer team that injected 100% BBB tokens alongside 0.5 Base ETH into the pool. The team enhanced the project by burning the liquidity supply Despite its origins, BBB has garnered the enthusiastic support of a diverse community comprising investors, developers, and creators, all of whom have dedicated their time and resources to foster the growth of the project and its community. From its inception, BBB has decentralization and fairness, by renouncing contract ownership and disallowing any team tokens or allocations. As BBB matures, its token will serve as a governance tool within the ecosystem, through staking, DAO governance, and NFT purchases.