Based Chad (CHAD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00003891 24H High $ 0.0000425 All Time High $ 0.00026802 Lowest Price $ 0.00000393 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -7.05% Price Change (7D) -34.94%

Based Chad (CHAD) real-time price is $0.00003898. Over the past 24 hours, CHAD traded between a low of $ 0.00003891 and a high of $ 0.0000425, showing active market volatility. CHAD's all-time high price is $ 0.00026802, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000393.

In terms of short-term performance, CHAD has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -7.05% over 24 hours, and -34.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Based Chad (CHAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.71M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.71M Circulation Supply 69.42B Total Supply 69,420,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Based Chad is $ 2.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHAD is 69.42B, with a total supply of 69420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.71M.