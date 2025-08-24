More About CHAD

Based Chad Price (CHAD)

1 CHAD to USD Live Price:

-7.10%1D
Based Chad (CHAD) Live Price Chart
Based Chad (CHAD) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.00003891
$ 0.00003891
$ 0.0000425
$ 0.0000425
$ 0.00003891
$ 0.00003891

$ 0.0000425
$ 0.0000425

$ 0.00026802
$ 0.00026802

$ 0.00000393
$ 0.00000393

-0.09%

-7.05%

-34.94%

-34.94%

Based Chad (CHAD) real-time price is $0.00003898. Over the past 24 hours, CHAD traded between a low of $ 0.00003891 and a high of $ 0.0000425, showing active market volatility. CHAD's all-time high price is $ 0.00026802, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000393.

In terms of short-term performance, CHAD has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -7.05% over 24 hours, and -34.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Based Chad (CHAD) Market Information

$ 2.71M
$ 2.71M

$ 2.71M
$ 2.71M

69.42B
69.42B

69,420,000,000.0
69,420,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Based Chad is $ 2.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHAD is 69.42B, with a total supply of 69420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.71M.

Based Chad (CHAD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Based Chad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based Chad to USD was $ -0.0000018612.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based Chad to USD was $ +0.0000425541.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based Chad to USD was $ +0.000010146736672062274.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.05%
30 Days$ -0.0000018612-4.77%
60 Days$ +0.0000425541+109.17%
90 Days$ +0.000010146736672062274+35.19%

What is Based Chad (CHAD)

Wake Up. Chad Harder. Repeat.

Based Chad (CHAD) Resource

Based Chad Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Based Chad (CHAD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Based Chad (CHAD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Based Chad.

Check the Based Chad price prediction now!

CHAD to Local Currencies

Based Chad (CHAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Based Chad (CHAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Based Chad (CHAD)

How much is Based Chad (CHAD) worth today?
The live CHAD price in USD is 0.00003898 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CHAD to USD price?
The current price of CHAD to USD is $ 0.00003898. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Based Chad?
The market cap for CHAD is $ 2.71M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CHAD?
The circulating supply of CHAD is 69.42B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CHAD?
CHAD achieved an ATH price of 0.00026802 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CHAD?
CHAD saw an ATL price of 0.00000393 USD.
What is the trading volume of CHAD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CHAD is -- USD.
Will CHAD go higher this year?
CHAD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CHAD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Based Chad (CHAD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
08-24 02:00:00Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
08-23 08:04:00Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
08-23 03:43:59Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
08-22 14:14:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours

