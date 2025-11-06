Based Coin (BASED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001453 24H Low $ 0.00001608 24H High All Time High $ 0.0000262 Lowest Price $ 0.00001434 Price Change (1H) -1.29% Price Change (1D) -5.16% Price Change (7D) -29.17%

Based Coin (BASED) real-time price is $0.00001461. Over the past 24 hours, BASED traded between a low of $ 0.00001453 and a high of $ 0.00001608, showing active market volatility. BASED's all-time high price is $ 0.0000262, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001434.

In terms of short-term performance, BASED has changed by -1.29% over the past hour, -5.16% over 24 hours, and -29.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Based Coin (BASED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 836.74K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 910.51K Circulation Supply 57.28B Total Supply 62,325,651,231.26195

The current Market Cap of Based Coin is $ 836.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASED is 57.28B, with a total supply of 62325651231.26195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 910.51K.