Based Doge (BDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Based Doge (BDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Based Doge (BDOGE) Information Based Doge is a Doge meme-inspired cryptocurrency project built on the Base blockchain. The project seeks to capture the spirit of Dogecoin while embracing the unique culture of the Base ecosystem. It blends memes and Shiba Inu-themed branding to create a fun, community-driven token. Focused on fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, Based Doge aims to become the definitive "Doge" token on Base Official Website: https://www.officialbaseddoge.org Buy BDOGE Now!

Based Doge (BDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Doge (BDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 59.62K $ 59.62K $ 59.62K Total Supply: $ 956.53M $ 956.53M $ 956.53M Circulating Supply: $ 956.53M $ 956.53M $ 956.53M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.62K $ 59.62K $ 59.62K All-Time High: $ 0.00051094 $ 0.00051094 $ 0.00051094 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001312 $ 0.00001312 $ 0.00001312 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Based Doge (BDOGE) price

Based Doge (BDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Based Doge (BDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BDOGE's tokenomics, explore BDOGE token's live price!

BDOGE Price Prediction Want to know where BDOGE might be heading? Our BDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BDOGE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!