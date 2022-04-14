Based ETH (BSDETH) Tokenomics
Based ETH is an RToken on the Base L2 whose mandate is to maintain an Ethereum-aligned Liquid Staking Token basket (with a preference for new LST providers) and to provide value to bsdETH holders through yield and diversification.
About Reserve Protocol: Reserve is a free, permissionless platform to build, deploy and govern asset-backed currencies referred to as “RTokens.” RTokens are always 1:1 asset-backed, allowing for permissionless minting and redeeming onchain by users without the need for any middlemen. Overcollateralization is provided by RSR governance token stakers. Each RToken can have an entirely different governance system and is governed separately by ecosystem stakers. The Reserve protocol launched on Ethereum mainnet in October 2022, on Base L2 in October 2023, and completed its seventh audit in November 2023.
Understanding the tokenomics of Based ETH (BSDETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BSDETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BSDETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
