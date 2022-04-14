BASED RABBIT (RABBIT) Tokenomics
Hi, I am Rabbit. I am $RABBIT 's pet and he is rich! So I am taking his token and giving it away to all my frens! Join me on the ride of a lifetime.
When we look at the moon, people from european countries might think about the legend of The Man in The Moon. But Others from Japan have legend about The Rabbit in The Moon. According to them, The moon is inhabited by a rabbit who always pound Mochi Cakes, Lets go to the moon with the rabbit.
Community Takeover, And We Have Strong Community
Understanding the tokenomics of BASED RABBIT (RABBIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RABBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RABBIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.