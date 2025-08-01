BASEDD House Price (BASEDD)
BASEDD House (BASEDD) is currently trading at 0.00121963 USD with a market cap of $ 1.21M USD. BASEDD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BASEDD House to USD was $ -0.000295644501122227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BASEDD House to USD was $ -0.0005550683.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BASEDD House to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BASEDD House to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000295644501122227
|-19.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005550683
|-45.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BASEDD House: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-19.51%
+9.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BASEDD to VND
₫32.09456345
|1 BASEDD to AUD
A$0.0018904265
|1 BASEDD to GBP
￡0.0009147225
|1 BASEDD to EUR
€0.0010610781
|1 BASEDD to USD
$0.00121963
|1 BASEDD to MYR
RM0.0052078201
|1 BASEDD to TRY
₺0.0495779595
|1 BASEDD to JPY
¥0.1829445
|1 BASEDD to ARS
ARS$1.6730152562
|1 BASEDD to RUB
₽0.098911993
|1 BASEDD to INR
₹0.1065224842
|1 BASEDD to IDR
Rp19.9939312272
|1 BASEDD to KRW
₩1.7081649928
|1 BASEDD to PHP
₱0.070982466
|1 BASEDD to EGP
￡E.0.0592252328
|1 BASEDD to BRL
R$0.0068177317
|1 BASEDD to CAD
C$0.0016830894
|1 BASEDD to BDT
৳0.1490143934
|1 BASEDD to NGN
₦1.8677291857
|1 BASEDD to UAH
₴0.0508463747
|1 BASEDD to VES
Bs0.15001449
|1 BASEDD to CLP
$1.18669999
|1 BASEDD to PKR
Rs0.3457894976
|1 BASEDD to KZT
₸0.6631982051
|1 BASEDD to THB
฿0.0399794714
|1 BASEDD to TWD
NT$0.0365157222
|1 BASEDD to AED
د.إ0.0044760421
|1 BASEDD to CHF
Fr0.0009879003
|1 BASEDD to HKD
HK$0.0095740955
|1 BASEDD to MAD
.د.م0.0111230256
|1 BASEDD to MXN
$0.0230022218
|1 BASEDD to PLN
zł0.0045614162
|1 BASEDD to RON
лв0.0054151572
|1 BASEDD to SEK
kr0.0119279814
|1 BASEDD to BGN
лв0.0020855673
|1 BASEDD to HUF
Ft0.4267363407
|1 BASEDD to CZK
Kč0.026222045
|1 BASEDD to KWD
د.ك0.00037320678
|1 BASEDD to ILS
₪0.0041345457