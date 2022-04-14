BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) Tokenomics
BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) Information
Welcome To Base printer Print like crazy, only on base
Base printer is the meme coin on the Base chain that rewards holders with USDC reflections. Enjoy fast, low-cost transactions while earning passive income in a stablecoin. No staking required—just hold and profit. Fun meets real value!
5% is taxes for USDC reflections
Base Printer: The meme coin on Base chain with USDC rewards. Hold and get reflected no staking needed
BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BASEPRINTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BASEPRINTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BASEPRINTER's tokenomics, explore BASEPRINTER token's live price!
BASEPRINTER Price Prediction
Want to know where BASEPRINTER might be heading? Our BASEPRINTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.