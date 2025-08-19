What is BaseShake (BASESHAKE)

This is Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's first ever token deployed onchain, and a unique culture coin to represent being on Base. Presenting the new Base App at an event titled "A New Day One" Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak took a selfie and gave each other what Brian later coined as the "Base Shake." Brian Armstrong will use the fees generated from BaseShake volume towards a flywheel to support other creators. BaseShake will amplify the creator and content coins that Brian chooses to support with the BaseShake flywheel.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Resource Official Website

BaseShake Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BaseShake (BASESHAKE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BaseShake (BASESHAKE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BaseShake.

Check the BaseShake price prediction now!

BASESHAKE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BaseShake (BASESHAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BASESHAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BaseShake (BASESHAKE) How much is BaseShake (BASESHAKE) worth today? The live BASESHAKE price in USD is 0.00123122 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BASESHAKE to USD price? $ 0.00123122 . Check out The current price of BASESHAKE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BaseShake? The market cap for BASESHAKE is $ 1.23M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BASESHAKE? The circulating supply of BASESHAKE is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BASESHAKE? BASESHAKE achieved an ATH price of 0.00173166 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BASESHAKE? BASESHAKE saw an ATL price of 0.00123348 USD . What is the trading volume of BASESHAKE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BASESHAKE is -- USD . Will BASESHAKE go higher this year? BASESHAKE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BASESHAKE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Important Industry Updates