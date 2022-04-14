BaseSwap (BSWAP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BaseSwap (BSWAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BaseSwap (BSWAP) Information

The First Native DEX on BASE. By Based Team for Based You. The liquidity marketplace from simplistic to advanced we have it all. aseSwap is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) that introduces a groundbreaking concept by allowing users to not only trade assets but also earn protocol-generated revenue from fees. This innovative feature is made possible through the $BSWAP & $BSX tokens, enabling users to directly earn cryptocurrencies from swap fees. Utilizing a sophisticated Smart Order Routing system, BaseSwap ensures optimal prices while minimizing gas fees. The evolving system guarantees competitive swap rates across its matrix of pools, enhancing user trading experiences. With trading fees lower than leading decentralized and centralized exchanges, BaseSwap provides exceptional cost savings. Its user-friendly UI simplifies DeFi interactions, enabling easy token swaps, liquidity provision, and farming participation. Chosen for its robust security and cost-effectiveness, BaseSwap is integrated with the Base Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution incubated by Coinbase. This partnership offers security, scalability, and seamless interoperability, aligning with BaseSwap's commitment to user-centric and economically efficient trading. Benefiting from the Base Network's economical EVM setting and priority access to Ethereum functionalities, BaseSwap maintains minimal trading fees and a superior trading experience. Supported by Coinbase's user community and fiat onramps, BaseSwap is positioned for success in the evolving DeFi landscape.

Official Website:
https://baseswap.fi/
Whitepaper:
https://base-swap-1.gitbook.io/baseswap/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BaseSwap (BSWAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 637.17K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 883.49K
All-Time High:
$ 13.01
All-Time Low:
$ 0.067815
Current Price:
$ 0.087992
BaseSwap (BSWAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BaseSwap (BSWAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BSWAP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

