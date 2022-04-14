BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Information

Basey is an AI-driven agent operating on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide users with timely insights and updates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. By leveraging decentralized and distributed computing, Basey delivers alpha—valuable information that can offer a competitive edge—directly to users via platforms like Telegram and X. This integration of AI with blockchain technology underscores the potential for decentralized systems to enhance AI capabilities. Basey has introduced a token, $BASEY, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 95% of which have been added to the liquidity pool on Raydium, ensuring liquidity is locked. Holding 500,000 $BASEY tokens grants access to premium content, including early alpha and full AI functionalities. This token-gated access model incentivizes community engagement and supports the platform's development. Basey's mission is to combine AI and cryptocurrency to empower users with actionable intelligence, fostering a community-driven approach to navigating the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.