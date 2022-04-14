BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Tokenomics

BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BASEY AI Agent (BASEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Information

Basey is an AI-driven agent operating on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide users with timely insights and updates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. By leveraging decentralized and distributed computing, Basey delivers alpha—valuable information that can offer a competitive edge—directly to users via platforms like Telegram and X. This integration of AI with blockchain technology underscores the potential for decentralized systems to enhance AI capabilities. Basey has introduced a token, $BASEY, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 95% of which have been added to the liquidity pool on Raydium, ensuring liquidity is locked. Holding 500,000 $BASEY tokens grants access to premium content, including early alpha and full AI functionalities. This token-gated access model incentivizes community engagement and supports the platform's development. Basey's mission is to combine AI and cryptocurrency to empower users with actionable intelligence, fostering a community-driven approach to navigating the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Official Website:
https://basey.ai

BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BASEY AI Agent (BASEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.73K
$ 17.73K$ 17.73K
Total Supply:
$ 989.95M
$ 989.95M$ 989.95M
Circulating Supply:
$ 989.95M
$ 989.95M$ 989.95M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.73K
$ 17.73K$ 17.73K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00216431
$ 0.00216431$ 0.00216431
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BASEY AI Agent (BASEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BASEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BASEY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BASEY's tokenomics, explore BASEY token's live price!

BASEY Price Prediction

Want to know where BASEY might be heading? Our BASEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.